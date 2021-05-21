How to treat an ear piercing infection, according to doctors

According to research and evidence, industrial ear piercing is considered the most painful ear piercing. In industrial ear piercing, double piercing takes place, one is on the upper ear helix and another is on the opposite side of the ear. A single piece of jewelry connects both holes. Industrial piercing is most painful since it involves two parts of cartilage. This makes it much more painful and takes more time to heal. However, it is the most stylish form of ear piercing. Although there is a consensus on pain scales in piercings, the true answer is that everyone's experience of pain is completely different. For some, a piercing won't hurt at all and will actually feel like a bit of a relief. Many people report the piercing tools (such as a clamp) are more uncomfortable than the piercing itself. For others, a piercing might be one of the most painful pinches they might have ever experienced.