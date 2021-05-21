Warner on Broadband: ‘Don’t Miss This Window’

Governor Pete Ricketts signed Legislative Bill (LB) 388 into law during a ceremony at the State Capitol. The bill provides $20 million in matching grants annually to expand access to high-speed broadband across Nebraska. LB 388 was introduced by Senator Curt Friesen of Henderson at the request of Gov. Ricketts and prioritized by Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln. It passed final reading with a 49-0 vote. “In our digital world, high-speed broadband internet is basic infrastructure we need to grow our entire state,” said Gov. Ricketts. “LB 388 expands quality broadband internet so that more Nebraskans can work from home, participate in remote education, access telehealth services, engage in e-commerce, and enjoy online entertainment. Thank you to the Legislature for helping to grow Nebraska by investing in our broadband infrastructure.”