Warner on Broadband: ‘Don’t Miss This Window’

By Renss Greene
loudounnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an infusion of funding from the American Rescue Plan and the shortcomings today’s broadband networks thrown into high relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said Friday that counties like Loudoun have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make major progress on internet access. “If we miss this window—God...

