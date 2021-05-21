Another Voice: Court ruling on Adirondack snowmobile trails affirms the constitution's 'forever-wild' clause
The forever-wild protection of the public forest preserve, enshrined in the New York Constitution since 1894, was recently affirmed in a historic decision by the New York Court of Appeals. The court ruled in favor of Protect the Adirondacks, which argued it would violate the constitution to cut more than 25,000 trees, and clearing over 27 acres of forest land on the forest preserve in the Adirondacks, to build 27 miles of wide snowmobile trails.buffalonews.com