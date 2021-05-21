newsbreak-logo
Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: John Lynch discusses his journey from NFL player to 49ers GM

By NFL Reporters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers general manager and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee John Lynch joins Michael Robinson and Bucky Brooks to talk about the bond between himself, Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks … oh, and the time Lynch and Brooks went to Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy to get Sapp benched (2:05). Spoiler alert, Dungy didn't go for it. MRob asks Lynch about transitioning from player to GM (7:12) and we learn how John Elway prepared Lynch for the 49ers job alongside Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. Bucky wonders how Lynch's former role as a player informs his current role as a talent evaluator (15:07). And we learn that sometimes Lynch's ability to relate to players takes on even more importance when someone is struggling (18:00). Finally, Bucky asks Lynch about the present day influence of his old Tampa 2 defense … it all starts up front (19:55).

