Let's assume for a second that you've just won the Powerball and are sitting pretty with several million in your bank account. You still may not be able to buy the latest and greatest hypercars because certain manufacturers have rules in place where they limit access to their most exclusive offerings, with only the most loyal customers allowed the option to buy. Ferrari is known for doing it and Ford did something similar, but it's common practice for the elite automakers. As such, you have no chance of buying the Pagani Huayra R, but don't worry - you can burn your millions on this Zonda Revolucion instead.