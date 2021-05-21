New Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Report Shares Good News
According to a new report, Pokemon fans who are looking forward to the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will be treated to some good news next month, aka in June. Per this new report, a Pokemon Presents is happening early in the month, and it will not only show off more of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but a provide a release date for the pair of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games.comicbook.com