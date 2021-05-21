New Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Report Shares Good News

A new Battlefield 6 report has surfaced online ahead of the release of the game's reveal trailer next month. Unfortunately, for Battlefield fans, the report does not come with good news. According to prominent Battlefield leaker, Tom Henderson, when the new Battlefield game releases this holiday season via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, it may do so without a campaign. Like Call of Duty, the campaigns of Battlefield take a backseat to the multiplayer, but this is bad news for those who do enjoy the Battlefield campaigns, and of course, it could be indicative of a product being rushed to the market in a pandemic that makes game development even harder than it normally is.