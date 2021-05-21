newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Report Shares Good News

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report, Pokemon fans who are looking forward to the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will be treated to some good news next month, aka in June. Per this new report, a Pokemon Presents is happening early in the month, and it will not only show off more of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but a provide a release date for the pair of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Games#Release Date#Nintendo Switch Lite#Nintendo And Game Freak#Platinum#Pokemon Fans#Remakes#The Game#Likes#November#Rumors#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How Many Pokemon are in New Pokemon Snap?

New Pokemon Snap was released in late April and features a wide range of Pokemon from different generations. Whether you're capturing a photo of Lugia or observing the flaming footsteps of Scorbunny, players can take photos of many Pokemon across the Lental region. How Many Pokemon are in New Pokemon...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

New Pokemon Snap Best Frenemies

Press Y in order to throw Illumina Orbs at Pinsir and begin scanning the area by pressing X. While scanning the area, a Heracross will fall down from a tree and land beside Pinsir. Continue to throw Illumina Orbs at Pinsir until it rises from the ground. After Pinsir and Heracross are interacting with each other, throw Fluffruit at Pinsir in order to aggravate it and allow it to focus on Heracross.
Video GamesDestructoid

A fan created a more detailed Pokemon Pearl and Diamond remake mockup

With the heavy amount of ceasing and desisting, the Pokemon modding community is very smart in the way it delivers its games: basically, dump them after they're finished, let them proliferate, then acquiesce to the legal threat from Nintendo. But a bunch of groups and individuals have also diverged from...
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Presents Reportedly Coming Next Month

Next month, a Nintendo Direct presentation will air as part of Nintendo's E3 celebration, but it seems that a Pokemon Presents video might also air in early June. The rumor comes from @KeliosFR, and the video will apparently reveal release dates for Pokemon Unite as well as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Given some of the major Pokemon releases slated to release over the next year, a video exclusively centered on the franchise seems like a no-brainer. Of course, fans should still take this rumor with a grain of salt until The Pokemon Company makes some kind of official announcement!
Video GamesComicBook

Battlefield 6 Report Shares Bad News Ahead of Reveal Trailer

A new Battlefield 6 report has surfaced online ahead of the release of the game's reveal trailer next month. Unfortunately, for Battlefield fans, the report does not come with good news. According to prominent Battlefield leaker, Tom Henderson, when the new Battlefield game releases this holiday season via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, it may do so without a campaign. Like Call of Duty, the campaigns of Battlefield take a backseat to the multiplayer, but this is bad news for those who do enjoy the Battlefield campaigns, and of course, it could be indicative of a product being rushed to the market in a pandemic that makes game development even harder than it normally is.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Fan Trailer Creates Gorgeous Take on the Sinnoh Region

Over the next year, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus will give Nintendo Switch fans two new ways of exploring the Sinnoh region. However, that hasn't stopped Millenniumloops from imagining their own take on the original Nintendo DS game! Earlier this year, the YouTube channel shared its first fan trailer based on Gen IV, and it has now released a second video. The first trailer mostly showcased the style that its creator hoped to see from the new remake, and the follow-up takes things a step further. The new trailer can be found at the top of this page.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake leak reveals release date plans

A reputable leaker has claimed that release dates for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will be announced during a new Pokemon Presents in June 2021. After years of waiting, Pokemon fans finally got their wish granted when Nintendo announced in February 2021 that remakes of the beloved Gen IV games Diamond & Pearl will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesapplemagazine.com

Explore new locations & secrets in the ‘New Pokemon Snap’!

Pokemon has grown out to be one of the largest gaming franchises in the world. I have been playing Pokemon since childhood and throughout all these years, Pokemon has come a long way. One of the unique games that I have ever come across in my entire gaming life is Pokemon Snap. And that’s because it’s not a game but more like a relaxing adventure that takes you through the life of Pokemon, in their natural habitat.
Apparelsuperparent.com

Pokemon Shirts Debuts a New Pokemon Polo in Honor of Pokemon's 25th Anniversary

It will only be available for a limited time. The Pokemon Company and Original Stitch, the company behind the Pokemon Shirts clothing line, have introduced a limited-edition, customizable Pokemon Polo that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise. (The original Pokemon video games, Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green, were released in Japan in 1996.)
Video Gamescompsmag.com

Origin of Final Fantasy by Team Ninja with rumors for E3 2021 reveal

Square Enix previously released a game under the name Final Fantasy Origins. Released for the original PlayStation, Final Fantasy Origins compiled the first two games in the franchise in remastered form. Team Ninja and Square Enix already have a close working relationship, thanks to the former’s work on Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, a fighting game featuring characters plucked from the wider Final Fantasy franchise. That game features two characters based on the original Final Fantasy, the Warrior of Light (pictured above) and Garland.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Rumor: Dark Souls Style Final Fantasy Game to be Announced for PS5 at E3

Nioh developer Team Ninja is reportedly involved. According to a new report from Fanbyte, there is a new Final Fantasy game being worked on by Team Ninja that will be Dark Souls in nature and exclusive to the PlayStation 5. The game will reportedly be revealed as part of Square Enix's E3 presentation this year. Now that right there is a lot to take in.
Video Gamesamicohoops.net

Team Ninja’s Fantasy Origin Announced at E3 2021: Report

Many rumors have been circulating around the video gamers about the Ninja games. As there are only a few weeks left for the people until E3, 2021 to play their favorite game Team Ninja. One of the major rumors was about the making of the Final fantasy which involds the reddit and resetara through the spinoff action-RPg. This is from Square Enix and Koei Tecmo development which is the developer of the game team ninja. People are excited and waiting for the updates as the game involves many new levels and graphic levels.
Video GamesComicBook

Are Pokemon's "Gen 9" Games Coming in 2022?

The release date of Pokemon Legends: Arceus has fans buzzing about the potential release of a new generation of Pokemon games in 2022. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that it would be releasing Pokemon Legends: Arceus on January 22nd, 2022. The announcement was a surprise for a few reasons, not only because the game is coming out just over two months after the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but also because the games leave room for the release of a "main series" Pokemon game during its traditional release window in 2022. That has fans speculating whether The Pokemon Company will release its next generation of Pokemon games in 2022, which would add a new region and new Pokemon to the franchise.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Metal Max Xeno: Reborn Rumbles Onto PS4 And Switch In 2022

PQube and Kadokawa Games celebrate three decades of tank-based adventure with Metal Max Xeno: Reborn, coming next year. In celebration of the series’ 30th anniversary, publisher PQube and developer Kadokawa Games have announced plans to release Metal Max Xeno: Reborn for the PlayStation 4 and Switch in 2022. First released...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

New Pokemon Release Dates Confirmed

It’s been a long time coming, but Pokemon fans are finally getting two games they’ve been clamouring for for years – Not only are the Generation 4 games Diamond and Pearl being remade for the Nintendo Switch, but a full open-world Pokemon game is finally a reality with Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The Pokemon Company have made a number of announcements about the upcoming installments in the monster-collecting series today, so let’s take a look at what we know so far.