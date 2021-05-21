The Editorial Board: It seems to us – $5 million to protect your health and the gator wasn’t looking for a burger
It should have been obvious from the start. The way to increase the number Americans getting Covid-19 vaccinations is to offer them a remote chance to win big money. Ohio has seen a surge in vaccinations since Gov. Mike DeWine announced the $5 million “Vax-a-Million” lottery: A week after DeWine said the state would award five vaccinated residents $1 million, the state’s Department of Health reported more than 113,000 people received their first dose.buffalonews.com