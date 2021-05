Seattle-based Juliet Sander comes from a long line of family members who worked in fashion. Even her maiden name, Fabbri, loosely translates to “fabricator” in Italian, so in a lot of ways, a love for design and textiles runs deep in her blood. After a long career working in the industry as a designer for Nordstrom and professor of fashion marketing at the University of Washington (among other things), Sander decided it was time to break out on her own.