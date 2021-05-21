newsbreak-logo
Southwest Florida International Airport sees stunning recovery from pandemic

Herald Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not every day an airport can report a nearly 2,000% increase in passenger traffic. For the month of April, Southwest Florida International Airport did just that. The airport saw more than 1.1 million passengers — compared to about 53,000 in the same month a year ago, according to the Lee County Port Authority, the airport's operator.

