newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps spotted getting a kiss from a mystery man

By Chelsea Hirsch
Page Six
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuann de Lesseps is starting off hot girl summer the right way. The star of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” 56, was spotted strolling through Midtown Manhattan and showing PDA with a mystery man on Thursday. The pair kissed and hugged on a street corner during a shopping...

pagesix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luann De Lesseps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhony#Midtown Manhattan#Real Housewives#Kissed#Romantic Love#Mystery#Star#Rhony#Pda#Nike#Nbc Studios#Bravo#Man#J Crew#Alexandre#Splitting#Sobriety#Spotted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!