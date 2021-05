When my kids were younger, they all played soccer. Mac, Cat and Liz played from the time they were 6 until they pretty much aged out of the rec-league sport. And I loved it. I had known nothing about soccer when they started, but I knew I wanted them to do something that kept them moving – and I was unsure of Mac playing football or the girls playing softball. (Mac was tall and lanky, maybe too thin for football. And I was simply unsure of softball on a number of levels – I know better now, but too late.)