J. Cole Joins Beatclub, Music Creation Marketplace Launching This Year

Your 30s are a different game than your 20s. It’s the difference between fighting for survival and playing for longevity. You run yourself ragged creating something meaningful — a career, a body of work, a family, a worldview — and then you spend the rest of your life cultivating and defending it. You crash and burn as you learn your limits and tolerances, strengths and weaknesses, and then you figure out how to cruise. At the end of the aughts, J. Cole, then a mixtape artist gaining attention for his increasingly fluid lyricism and his growing knack for working samples, blew up through sheer persistence. He dropped a new project almost every year between 2007 and 2015 and stayed on the road, touring The Warm Up, Friday Night Lights, Cole World: The Sideline Story, Truly Yours, Born Sinner, Revenge of the Dreamers, and 2014 Forest Hills Drive with the likes of Jay-Z, Rihanna, Wale, Big K.R.I.T., Drake, and Eminem. He built and nurtured a base while working out the kinks in his sound. He modeled himself after his ’90s hip-hop heroes but kept tabs on the new school, positioning himself as an intermediary figure, a rapper young enough to have the ear of a new generation of fans but old enough to revere the classics and challenge the motivations of younger peers. He adapted (albeit slowly and not without lapses) to criticism of his less-than-enlightened stances. He refined his craft admirably on 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only and 2018’s KOD. J. Cole got good and then he sorta ghosted.