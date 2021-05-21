newsbreak-logo
J. Cole Joins Beatclub, Music Creation Marketplace Launching This Year

By William Earl
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

J. Cole has joined the likes of Timbaland, Mike Will Made It, Mike Dean, Scott Storch, Rance Dopson and many other A-list creators at Beatclub, an online marketplace for beats and sounds launching later this year. In addition to deals with “elite” producers and beatmakers, the platform allows creators to keep 100% of their music rights and 100% of their revenue, set their own terms for pricing, retain their publishing splits and royalties, and doesn’t take any additional income from subscribers.

