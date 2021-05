Mayor Bill de Blasio: Actions speak louder than words. So, everyone's got their story. 1982, I was trying to make sense of the world as a young man. I was trying to find my purpose. And you hear a lot of things, and some things influence you powerfully. So, I heard these words – a child is born with no state of mind, blind to the ways of mankind. And it gripped me. It gripped me. And I listened to the message over and over. And I thought, if any song, if any work of art or poetry ever deserved to be able to be called the message, this was it. Think about that. Think about that. Something so powerful that it could claim to be the message. That's what it was.