St. Mark’s School to Build New Residence Hall

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthborough, MA – Erland Construction, in collaboration with Goody Clancy and Design Technique, Inc., has been selected by St. Mark’s School to construct a new 90,000sf, 3-story residence hall on its evolving campus in Southborough. When completed, the building will house a mix of single and double rooms for 150...

