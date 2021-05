Following a barrage of changes to public health guidelines over the past two days, Disney has made a significant change at Walt Disney World resort in Florida. Starting Saturday, May 15th, the park’s rules regarding facial covering (masks) will change slightly. Guests may now remove face masks if they are outdoors, walking between rides/shows/dining. Masks are still required when guests are in line for rides, in line for dining, or in line for show, they are still required for all guests when riding rides, and are still required for all guests when they are indoor.