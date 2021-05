Procedures to ensure safety and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have had unintended consequences for the management of chronic diseases such as heart disease and hypertension, which is a major cause of health inequalities in the United States. COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people of various races and ethnic groups, as well as people in resource-depleted populations and communities facing historical or systematic disadvantages. According to the information released today, discussions and research are underway to address what many experts have labeled long-standing inequality in the US healthcare system. Journal of the American Heart Association..