Tyler Vestal will move into the principal position at Conway High School. Vestal’s promotion was announced by the Laclede County R-1 School District on Facebook Wednesday. The position will be the principal for grades 7 through 12 at Conway. Vestal is currently the CHS assistant principal at Conway and has spent a total of 15 years in the district, eight years as a teacher and seven years as an administrator. Vestal also is a graduate of Conway High School. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.