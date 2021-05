Hi! My name is Tyah – but you can call me Ty! I am a one-year-old spayed female Lab/Pit Bull mix. I am a big girl weighing 69 pounds! I am very, very sweet but was so scared when I got here. I wouldn’t let anyone near me! It took some time for me to know I was safe here but once I learned that – I let them see the real me! I will need someone that will be patient and help me gain my confidence. I love toys and going for walks around the yard. I get along great with other dogs and would be fine with older kids who will be respectful and let me be shy in the beginning. I haven’t met any cats here but we can see how that goes if you have any of those at home! I can’t wait to meet my forever family! Visit Tyah at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.