In two years, my son will be graduating from high school with plans to pursue a post-secondary education. Already, many things about this next phase of his life concern me:. 1. As a dad, I lament the prospect of not seeing him every day in our home along with the joy of watching his development and personal growth. He is my companion, my helper, my inspiration, my pride – my best friend. Selfishly, it will be difficult to see him move on to bigger and better life adventures and pursuits.