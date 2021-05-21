“The Code” Shouldn’t Have Applied to Corey Perry This Time
A horrific incident occurred during the first period of Game 1 between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night, casting a shadow over the much-anticipated contest. Just past the 10-minute mark, Maple Leaf’s captain John Tavares was shoved fairly innocently by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot. Tavares fell helplessly to the ice and straight into the path of an oncoming Corey Perry, whose knee struck the captain directly in the head. The result was grotesque. It did not become any easier to digest due to the overkill barrage of replays.thehockeywriters.com