New Columbia cafe Sound Bites to fill one of the vacant spaces on downtown block

In downtown Columbia, a new cafe is set to open a block off the city's bustling Main Street. Sound Bites Eatery will focus on locally sourced produce for its collection of salads and sandwiches, aiming to cater to the lunch crowd at various workplaces in the area. But it's a bet that hasn't worked out for everybody that has set up shop along this stretch of Sumter Street, which sits below a parking deck and the pool area attached to The Hub student housing complex.