A woman allegedly lit her husband on fire, say deputies in Ashtabula County, Ohio. Tiffany Hall, 36, was arrested Sunday, authorities said. There were a 911 call from a neighbor contacting deputies, who arrived at the 6900 block of Parks Roads right before noon Sunday, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, 62, said he and Hall were arguing about using the phone, deputies said. He alleged that she took a bucket of gasoline, threw it on him, and lit him on fire. The man survived the encounter. In this account, he ran to a neighbor’s home across the street, and they sprayed him using a hose.