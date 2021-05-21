Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Take a First Look at the New “Turner & Hooch” Series Coming to Disney+. The Turner & Hooch remake is coming to Disney+ this summer and now we have a first look at the series! Drake & Josh star, Josh Peck, will play US Marshall Scott Turner for the reboot series of the 1989 film, Turner & Hooch. The role was originally played by Tom Hanks, and followed Scott Turner, a US Marshall whose only witness and lead to solving a mysterious murder is the victim’s dog.