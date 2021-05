Everyone loves a good comeback story, but fanny packs? Who’d ever expected (or wanted) to welcome those dorky accessories back on the scene? It’s certainly no secret that trendsetters and tastemakers often dip into the lure of yesteryear. Now, they’re resurrecting style relics from decades past we hoped wouldn’t escape a ‘90s fashion time capsule—or at the very least our parents’ closets. Luckily, most of the time these retro pieces receive a glow-up before landing back on the radar of fashion trends (matching terrycloth sets for the pool, anyone?). But the real revelation is that fanny packs never deserved their unappealing reputation in the first place—they’re actually some of the greatest gear you can buy—not just for travel but everyday use.​