The Asia Pacific & Jewelry: Richemont’s Pandemic Bright Spots

By Kevin Rozario
jingdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJewelry Maisons, online retail, and the Asia Pacific partially offset sales declines in other areas for the Swiss luxury group Richemont this year to March, but the pandemic took its toll. All regions declined except the Asia Pacific, where Mainland China generated strong, triple-digit growth and is now the company’s number one market.

