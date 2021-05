Even after being hit by a motorist in 2016, Donita Walters wanted to bike across the country. Not even 48 hours before leaving for California to begin her cross-country trek, Walters was taking her last bike ride in Indiana. She was being followed by a "bike angel," a driver following behind her in a pace vehicle on a rural road in Kokomo. Around 7 p.m. on May 24, 2016, a car passed the bike angel going nearly 60 mph, and didn't see Walters until it was too late. It was around 7 p.m. May 24, 2016.