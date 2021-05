Another person from La Salle County has died of COVID-19. The health department on Friday announced that the latest person to succumb was a woman in her 80s. The county's been home to almost 300 fatalities since the pandemic began. Looking at the numbers, the county says 37 more cases have cropped up since Thursday. In keeping with the current trend, about two-thirds of the new cases are among people in their 30s and younger. La Salle County authorities again reported that the county's COVID-19 risk metrics are keeping us at the orange warning level, meaning there are warning signs of increased COVID activity here.