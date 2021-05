The Washington City Council took its first step Monday toward extending the term length for its members from two years to four. During its May meeting, Council voted 3-1 in favor of William Pitt’s motion to direct city staff to craft a resolution proposing an amendment to the city’s charter to change the term length of all five council members and the mayor to four years. Pitt, Richard Brooks and Mike Renn voted for the motion, and Betsy Kane voted against it. Councilwoman Virginia Finnerty had an excused absence for a personal matter.