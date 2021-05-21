newsbreak-logo
Orlando, FL

Officer who faced calls for firing over misconduct let go by OPD while seeking disability pension

By Kalia Richardson
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Police Department fired officer Jonathan Mills, who had been accused of racial bias and repeatedly disciplined for misconduct, in February after he was denied an extension to his unpaid leave of absence. Mills, a former OPD “officer of the year,” submitted an application for a disability pension on...

