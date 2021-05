In When Stars Collide (Chicago Stars #9) by Susan Elizabeth Phillips, As the (backup) quarterback for the. Chicago Stars, Thaddeus Walker Bowman Owens has met his fair share of famous people. And thanks to his southern upbringing he can usually charm them without breaking a sweat. Then mezzo-soprano opera superstar Olivia Shore barges into his life and throws Thad into a tailspin. He and The Diva are traveling together on a US tour to promote luxury watches. And they couldn’t be two more different people. Or so he thinks. As the tour marches on and Thad begins to chip away at Olivia’s defenses, he uncovers a whole lot of scintillating chemistry between them. Something he would love to explore–as long as it stays casual. It’s when he finds out that Olivia’s life could be in danger that Thad realizes how gone for her he is. And he’s not entirely sure what to do about it.