VERMILION TWP. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man, who's possibly armed, who fled from law enforcement in a vehicle. Deputies are looking for James Earl Thompson, 39, of Lorain, after he allegedly led Vermilion police on a chase that ended near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Risden Road, the department posted online. They believe Thompson might be armed, and anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him.