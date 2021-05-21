newsbreak-logo
Brighton not fully reopening to students in grades 6-12 Monday after all

WHEC TV-10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Brighton Central School District won't be fully reopening to students in grades 6-12 on Monday after all. Earlier this week, the district announced that it may reopen on Monday, May 24, if COVID-19 case numbers continued the downward trend that they showed at the time.

www.whec.com
