World champs Hurd, Memmel eye big picture at US Classic

The rains came down hard and fast at times, likewise to Dina Asher-Smith who took the Diamond League opening meet 100m. She held off American Sha’Carri Richardson, who is on the rise. Marie-Josée Ta Lou and reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished third and fourth, respectively. Asher-Smith’s winning time of 11.35 was hampered by a 3.1 m/s headwind in cool temperatures. Each athlete owns a personal best well under 11 seconds. Asher-Smith has run as fast as 10.83, while Richardson owns a best of 10.72. The fastest in the field, Fraser-Pryce, has a best of 10.70. She is a five-time Olympic medallist and earned gold during the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics. She is a 10-time medallist, with nine gold at the World Championships.