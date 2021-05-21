newsbreak-logo
World champs Hurd, Memmel eye big picture at US Classic

By WILL GRAVES Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Hurd can feel when the pressure creeps up on her. The pressure — the kind that comes with the territory when you have the title “world champion” on your resume — isn’t just external. It’s internal. She has been one of the best gymnasts on the planet for years....

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
