Twitch Launches 'Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches' Category

totalgamingnetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTired of seeing hot tub streams on Twitch? Well, tough! Because while they won't necessarily show up under the Just Chatting category on Twitch, they will now show up under the new "Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches" category instead. Yeah, it seems as though Twitch is embracing the sun, surf, and inflatable Pickle Rick flotation devices instead of banning them outright.

totalgamingnetwork.com
