NHL

3 Keys: Jets at Oilers, Game 2 of first round

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubois back in Winnipeg lineup; McDavid, Draisaitl look to produce for Edmonton. Pierre-Luc Dubois will return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Friday. The forward missed Game 1, a 4-1 victory on Wednesday, with...

HockeyNHL

Lacquette takes pride in being role model for youth in Manitoba

"For these kids to be able to meet other Indigenous players and hockey players, role models... it's important." Throughout her life, Brigette Lacquette has made a habit of turning adversity into positivity. It hasn't always been easy, but the 28-year-old - who hails from the small Métis community of Mallard,...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Mugged Jets lose ID

That was some pretty honest self-evaluation coming out of the Winnipeg Jets dressing room at Portage and Hargrave, Monday night. Still shaken up from the biggest collective downtown mugging this city’s seen in a while, Andrew Copp, Paul Stastny and then Paul Maurice took to the Zoom room to be grilled on how and why they’d just allowed the Edmonton Oilers to rough them up, steal their wallets and leave them on their knees in their own hometown.
NHLNHL

Jets see improvement, but drop home stand finale to Oilers

WINNIPEG - Defensively, the Winnipeg Jets felt they were better in a number of areas on Wednesday night, compared to the 6-1 loss they suffered at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers just two nights earlier. Unfortunately, the final result was the same, as the Oilers scored two power play...
NHLNHL

Tonight on JetsTV Live presented by Budweiser | Apr. 28

Coverage starts at 7 pm CT on all digital platforms. The Winnipeg Jets conclude a five-game home stand tonight against the Edmonton Oilers and will try get back in the win column against the very team that has beaten them twice during this stretch at home. The JetsTV Live Pregame...
NHLYardbarker

Jets’ Leadership Downplaying Problems, but Stastny’s Speaking Out

While the fact they’re on their longest losing skid since relocating from Atlanta a decade ago is alarming enough, the fact most of the Jets aren’t acknowledging the fundamental issues with their play or are totally without answers is perhaps even more so. Hellebuyck Is Overconfident. Some players are in...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLNHL

Mailbag: Panthers-Lightning playoff series, McDavid's complete game

Here is the May 12 edition of the mailbag. Each week, an NHL.com writer will answer your questions asked using #OvertheBoards. The last two games between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning have been very physical, to say the least. Do you see this type of play between them continuing in their Stanley Cup Playoff round? Are there any other playoff rounds that you see being as physical? -- @TrishTheMiddle.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs break out early; beat Habs 5-2

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs beat up on the struggling, slacker Montreal Canadiens. It wasn’t a fair fight but no one cares, really. The Leafs are heading to their first division win in 21 years and the Canadiens are heading to fourth place; just where we want them. This game...
NHLYardbarker

Devils Should Target These Free Agents This Offseason

As we approach the end of the 2020-21 NHL regular season, the New Jersey Devils are gearing up for an important free agency after another disappointing season. General manager Tom Fitzgerald has plenty of cap space to work with, and it is imperative that he makes good use of it to help support the development of their young core. Jack Hughes, Pavel Zacha, and Ty Smith have all seen fairly steady progress in their game(s), but there just isn’t enough talent around them for the team to be competitive. Devils fans are getting tired of the losing. And with the rebuild seemingly taking longer than expected, a few signings over the offseason could really help New Jersey push their way back into relevancy.
NHLNHL

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens playoff preview

NHL goals leader Matthews leads Toronto against Montreal, which gets Price back from injury. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight division-based best-of-7 series. Today, NHL.com previews the Stanley Cup First Round between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. No. 1 Toronto Maple...
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Golden Knights, Avalanche look to win West

Maple Leafs try to stay in contention for Presidents' Trophy. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2021 NHL postseason. There are eight days left in the regular season and each of the 16 spots in the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been claimed. The four berths in the eight-team MassMutual East Division, eight-team Honda West Division, eight-team Discover Central Division and seven-team Scotia North Division have been clinched. Playoff positions in the West have yet to be determined.
NHLNHL

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon out for Avalanche with undisclosed injury

Center expected to be ready for playoffs; Borgstrom agrees to contract with Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2020-21 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon will not play against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; ALT, BSW,...
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round storylines include Lightning health

Golden Knights goalie strategy, Chara facing Bruins with Capitals among things to watch. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight division-based best-of-7 series, which start Saturday. Here are the matchups and four storylines to follow in each division throughout the Stanley Cup First Round.
NHLNHL

Copp, Stastny flip spots as Jets prepare to host Canucks

WINNIPEG - If Paul Maurice wants to get a line going, more often than not this season he's turned to Andrew Copp as a way to do that. That was true again on Sunday, as Copp flipped places with Paul Stastny on the left wing, putting Copp with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mathieu Perreault.
NHLNHL

Kraken agree with Henman on three-year contract as first player

Blainville-Boisbriand captain has played five seasons in QMJHL. The Seattle Kraken made their first player transaction on Wednesday, agreeing to a three-year, entry-level contract with free agent center Luke Henman on Wednesday. The 21-year-old will participate in September rookie camp with the Kraken, who will become the 32nd team in...
NHLNHL

Capitals win Ovechkin return against Bruins on late goal

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin returned after missing seven of eight games, and Michael Raffl scored with three seconds left to give the Washington Capitals a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Raffl, as he was crossing the end line, took a high shot that...
NHLNHL

Jets shut out Canucks, secure No. 3 seed in North

WINNIPEG -- Blake Wheeler had two goals and two assists, and the Winnipeg Jets secured the No. 3 seed from the Scotia North Division with a 5-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Bell MTS Place on Tuesday. The Jets will play the Edmonton Oilers, the No. 2 seed, in...
NHLNHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG vs VAN

Stastny's 1000th, Hellebuyck starts, Pionk's return and more!. A special night this evening at Bell MTS Place as Jets forward Paul Stastny celebrates his 1000th career game in the National Hockey League. Paul leads the way when it comes to games played in the Stastny family followed by his dad Peter (977), uncle Anton (650), uncle Marian (322) and his brother Yan (91).
NHLNHL

Monahan out for season for Flames with hip injury

Center will have surgery, expected to be ready for training camp. Sean Monahan is out for the season for the Calgary Flames with a hip injury. The center will have surgery next week and is expected to be ready for training camp. He will not play in the final four games this season beginning against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; ESPN+, SN, NHL.TV).
NHLNHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Canucks

WINNIPEG - Check back later today for the Morning Skate Report, coming soon!. Paul Stastny plays in his career NHL game 1,000 as the Winnipeg Jets close out the season series with the Vancouver Canucks. With this four game home stand, the Jets finish this season with nine of 12...