Air India data breach impacts 4.5 million customers

By Sergiu Gatlan
bleepingcomputer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAir India disclosed a data breach after personal information belonging to roughly 4.5 million of its customers was leaked two months following the hack of Passenger Service System provider SITA in February 2021. The Indian national carrier first informed passengers that SITA was the victim of a cyberattack on March...

