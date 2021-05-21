newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

School Year Extended for Greece's HS Seniors Over Pandemic

By The National Herald
thenationalherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS – Lockdowns that brought remote teaching to Greece's schools has led the Education Ministry to push the school year back for high school seniors to June 11, only days before university entrance exams. That has upset their parents who complained about the stress it puts on their children, including...

www.thenationalherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#The Final Year#Academic Year#High School Students#School Year#Final Exams#The Education Ministry#Schools#Classrooms#Parents#University Entrance Exams#Stress#Remote Teaching#Grave Concern#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
Country
Greece
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Teachers reflect on year of pandemic schooling

For the past school year, most local teachers have taught through the COVID-19 pandemic in person, and some see hundreds of students per day. The process of teaching through a pandemic has been different for each of them, but as the school year winds to a close many teachers have had the opportunity to reflect on what a year in the schools during a pandemic was like.
Public Healthwsau.com

Greece extends coronavirus lockdown on Kalymnos island

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece has extended a lockdown on the island of Kalymnos for a week on Saturday as coronavirus infections there remained high, authorities said. Under the lockdown imposed on May 4, residents are allowed to leave home only for workplaces that remain open, to visit the doctor or pharmacy, to walk their pets or for shopping until 6 p.m. at the supermarket. They can leave the island only for health reasons. The restrictions will remain in place until 6 a.m. on May 24.
Sioux City, IA1380kcim.com

Kuemper Board Of Directors Extends Mask Requirement Through End Of School Year

On Tuesday night, the Kuemper Catholic School System Board of Education made the decision to continue their COVID-19 mask mandate through the end of this school year. In a press release, President, John Steffes, says students will be required to wear facemasks through the last day on Friday, May 28. “Facemasks helped create an effective routine that has allowed Kuemper to remain in school face-to-face at all centers since August giving our students a more complete educational experience all year long in the middle of a global pandemic,” he says. “The Board wants to celebrate a strong finish to the school year by continuing to do our part to help end this historic pandemic.” The decision is also in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines that were revised last week in that mask wearing is still recommended for those who are not yet fully vaccinated. The school is working to organize a vaccination clinic and is encouraging parents and guardians to sign up eligible students for administration in the next week. This, Steffes says, will help increase the chances for children to enjoy more interactive activities over the summer months and to help put an end to the pandemic before classes resume in the fall. The Sioux City Diocese is also recommending that masks continue to be worn at all churches and church functions. Those with questions can call the Kuemper central office at 712-792-3313.
Educationmilwaukeesun.com

In France schools must learn in French, says Constitutional Council

France's Constitutional Council has prohibited the use of regional languages in the nation's schools. The education ministry told the Council that children must develop proficiency in French language skills to be successful in life. MP Paul Molac from Brittany condemned the move, saying, "We must stop being afraid of regional...
Public Healththeintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: SIUE education in a post-pandemic world

After a rapid pivot, what comes next for education?. With the end of the school year, educators are taking a breath and taking stock of the lessons learned during the grueling months since last March. Administrators are asking important questions that will shape education in the years to come. What was learned from this experience? What innovations should be kept? What should be left behind?
Educationredlakenationnews.com

School Readiness Teacher - Red Lake School District #38

Posted Internally and Externally: 05/25/2021; Until Filled. Red Lake School District #38 is accepting applications for a School Readiness Teacher:. JOB TITLE: Early Childhood School Readiness Teacher; Beginning the 2021-2022 SY BUILDING: Anticipated Split between Ponemah and Red Lake Elementary Schools REPORTS TO: Building Principals & Director of Special Services JOB PURPOSE: The Early Childhood School Readiness Teacher shall develop and implement instructional.
Public HealthInter Press Service

COVID-19 Widens Learning Gap For Girls In Rural Ghana

Ghana’s education sector was one of the hardest affected by the pandemic and for many girls, particularly those in rural areas, the consequences of school closures means many will never return to their schooling. “It was difficult for me to come back to school,” she tells IPS. “When I was...
Elizabeth City, NCWITN

ECSU clears debt for students experiencing COVID-19 hardships

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City State University will clear student debt for all Vikings who have an outstanding balance on their student accounts from Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters due to COVID-19 hardships. The total amount of student debt forgiveness is $286,500. According to ECSU Provost Farrah J....
Pewaukee, WIIdaho8.com

HS senior connects students in US to kids in Iran

PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The class of 2021 has had an unusual senior year, to say the least. They’ve overcome a lot with the pandemic to get to graduation day. We recently met one senior who’s been working all year to bring people together, even while we’ve been apart. The...
Waseca, MNsouthernminn.com

Waseca School Board ends early dismissal days

The Waseca school district won’t have early dismissal days during the 2021-22 school year. The Waseca School Board unanimously approved the 2021-22 calendar on Thursday that also adds three additional teacher prep days when students won’t be in school. Superintendent Eric Hudspith sought community feedback on a few options for...
Kidsthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Seven children among the 16 active cases

Seven children in St. Kitts and Nevis are among the 16 active cases of COVID-19 in the Federation Cheif Medical Officer Dr Hazel laws has confirmed. On Tuesday Dr Laws announced 16 active cases the highest number since the Federation started its COVID response. She said of the 16 cases...
Middle Eastthenationalnews.com

Dubai allows in-person high school graduation ceremonies this year

In-person graduation ceremonies for high school pupils in Dubai will be allowed this year, the emirate's private education regulator announced on Wednesday. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said ceremonies should be limited to 90 minutes and must be held under strict guidelines. Food will not be allowed but...
Educationhornobserver.com

Somalia: Distance learning offers a bridge to education continuity

The sudden school closures in Somalia left many children worrying about the continuity of their education during the pandemic. Read how GPE with its partner Save the Children is helping children stay on course with their learning while at home. The sudden school closures in Somalia left many children worrying...
Worldwetaskiwintimes.com

Students back in class

Wetaskiwin area students are back in class after the Provincial Government announced last week students across the province could return to in-class learning May 25 — with the exception of K-12 students in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo who will continue to learn at home for another week, with a targeted return to in-person learning on May 31.
Educationgrabascholarship.com

The Banach Scholarship Programme (NAWA Scholarship) in Poland for Masters & PhD For International Students

The Banach Scholarship Programme is out for you to grab it. It has been targeted to all international students. NAWA Scholarship (The Branch Scholarship Programme) in Poland is for everyone from the world and is open for Masters and PhD programs. It is your chance to study in a peaceful and gorgeous country of Europe called Poland. The country is famous for its quality education and reputed universities. The academic fields available there too drag the attention of the students.
Worldnewslivetv.com

HSLC exams: AASU discusses with teachers, guardians in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Tuesday held a discussion with guardians and 10 teachers’ groups on High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations 2021. The discussion was held at Vivekananda Kendra in Guwahati. The meeting discussed various issues pertaining conduct of HSLC exams under the Board of Secondary...
Middle Eastabouther.com

Saudi Ministry of Education To Resume Academic Activity

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education is currently reviewing the procedures behind resuming educational activities in schools, colleges and universities. Educational institutions across the Kingdom will open for the next academic year. And phase-one has been approved. Teching staff set to finally go back to their work...
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey to expedite COVID-19 vaccination drive

Turkey will speed up its vaccination drive with COVID-19 jabs to be given to people aged 50 and above starting June 1, the country's health minister said on May 26. After a top level meeting with the country's Coronavirus Scientific Committee via video link, Fahrettin Koca said Turkey has signed deals to procure 270 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, "which is more than three times our population."
Collegespiratemedia1.com

OSRR policies need reformation

A petition created by East Carolina University students against the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities (OSRR) has received over 700 signatures from members of the ECU community in support of reform of policies within the office. The petition, created on Change.org, addresses various policies listed in the OSRR’s Student Code of Conduct which include, but are not limited to, the addition of due process, better education for students on the code’s policies and increased proper representation.