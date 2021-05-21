School Year Extended for Greece's HS Seniors Over Pandemic

On Tuesday night, the Kuemper Catholic School System Board of Education made the decision to continue their COVID-19 mask mandate through the end of this school year. In a press release, President, John Steffes, says students will be required to wear facemasks through the last day on Friday, May 28. “Facemasks helped create an effective routine that has allowed Kuemper to remain in school face-to-face at all centers since August giving our students a more complete educational experience all year long in the middle of a global pandemic,” he says. “The Board wants to celebrate a strong finish to the school year by continuing to do our part to help end this historic pandemic.” The decision is also in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines that were revised last week in that mask wearing is still recommended for those who are not yet fully vaccinated. The school is working to organize a vaccination clinic and is encouraging parents and guardians to sign up eligible students for administration in the next week. This, Steffes says, will help increase the chances for children to enjoy more interactive activities over the summer months and to help put an end to the pandemic before classes resume in the fall. The Sioux City Diocese is also recommending that masks continue to be worn at all churches and church functions. Those with questions can call the Kuemper central office at 712-792-3313.