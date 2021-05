Dave Grohl is a rare species. He’s one part awesome Dad and one part rock legend. Fresh off the Foo Fighters being inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (which Grohl is already in with Nirvana), Grohl, the king of Dad rock, is also introducing us to the next generation. He and his 15-year-old daughter Violet recorded a cover of a legendary punk song for his new Amazon doc What Drives Us?.