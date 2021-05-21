newsbreak-logo
Stocks

Support for say-on-pay votes continues to erode in US, warn compensation advisers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile investors are increasing their scrutiny of executive compensation packages again this year, the pandemic may not be playing a meaningful role, according to executive compensation experts. Investors are increasing their scrutiny of executive compensation packages again this year, but the focus continues to be on pay for performance, rather...

