Support for say-on-pay votes continues to erode in US, warn compensation advisers

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised thyssenkrupp to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.