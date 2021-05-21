POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Budget gives corporations, wealthy Okies another tax break

As the world's largest economy begins to fully reopen due to the effectiveness of mass vaccination efforts, demand for goods and services is increasing rapidly. If complicating factors do not arise, there is reason to believe the pent-up demand among consumers will be unleashed in an economy that is not yet ready to provide the products that will be sought so eagerly. When there is an imbalance between the supply of something compared to its availability, there is often an effect on the price of whatever that something is.