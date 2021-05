Companies are offering enticing incentives like PTO, cold hard cash and more to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as workforces return to the traditional office. But is it working?. More than one-third of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker. However, vaccination rates have decreased in recent weeks as some people remain hesitant about inoculation or choose to not get the jab altogether.