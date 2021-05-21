Congressional scorecards lose punch in Trump's GOP
Rep. Liz Cheney wasn’t the only one bruised in the House Republicans’ recent leadership dustup. Congressional scorecards also took a beating. The voting scorecards that conservative groups have used for decades to keep GOP lawmakers in line proved of little utility in assessing the political standing of Rep. Elise Stefanik. Her voting record, which was at best tepid by conservative standards, couldn’t stop her promotion to the No. 3 leadership spot when measured against the backing of former President Donald Trump.www.washingtontimes.com