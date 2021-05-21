Apple Watch finally gets Spotify music downloads
So far, the Spotify app for Apple Watch has allowed users to stream music from the platform and control playback on other connected devices too. However, playing music has so far required a Wi-Fi or cellular internet connection, and there was no way to download content on your Apple Watch for offline listening. That is finally changing, as Spotify is finally adding support for downloading songs, playlists, albums, and podcasts on your Apple Watch.pocketnow.com