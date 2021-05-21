Apple Watch finally gets Spotify music downloads

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSo far, the Spotify app for Apple Watch has allowed users to stream music from the platform and control playback on other connected devices too. However, playing music has so far required a Wi-Fi or cellular internet connection, and there was no way to download content on your Apple Watch for offline listening. That is finally changing, as Spotify is finally adding support for downloading songs, playlists, albums, and podcasts on your Apple Watch.

BGR.com

Spotify might crush an exciting new Apple service before it even launches

During its Spring Loaded special event on April 20th, Apple announced that paid subscriptions would be coming to the Podcasts app, allowing podcasters to charge listeners money for access to their shows. Starting this May, all creators will be able to sell premium subscriptions to their shows that can include benefits such as ad-free listening, exclusive content, and early access to new episodes. Subscriptions start at just $0.49 a month.
Android Police

Apple Music just changed everyone else's plans for lossless audio

Lossless audio seems to be the next significant advancement in music streaming. Amazon has been offering a high-quality plan since 2019, and in February, Spotify announced a new HiFi plan to launch later this year. Leave it to Apple to shake up the entire ecosystem with its announcement of lossless audio. Starting next month, all Apple Music subscribers will gain access to improved audio quality along with select Dolby Atmos tracks at no extra cost.
Technologytechviral.net

Download Spotify Offline Installer Latest Version (Windows & Mac)

There are hundreds of music streaming apps available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. However, out of all those, Spotify seems to be the best one. Spotify is usually the best choice if you are looking for a music app that lets you find, stream, and play songs directly on your device.
TechnologyTom's Guide

Apple Watch gets new Pride-themed bands

Apple has just announced its new Pride-edition Apple Watch bands, as well as new matching watch face wallpapers that will launch through an upcoming software update. Both bands were unveiled yesterday on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT). One of the bands features a colorful braided style, which...
Forbes

Apple iOS 14.5 Released: Massive iPhone Update With Cool Features & Important Fixes

April 28 Update below. This post was first published on April 26. Apple’s latest iPhone software update is with us. Oh, finally. It’s been a long time coming and it has a lot in it, more than any other mid-cycle update from Apple. Innovations range from the controversial App Tracking Transparency to lots of cool emoji to a super-slick way to unlock your iPhone with a mask on (as long as you’re wearing your Apple Watch).
MusicANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Spotify adds new sharing options for music, podcasts

Spotify did a survey of their users and found out that a lot of people discover music through social media channels. In fact, 40% is attributed to those shared through various social media platforms. And so they’re bringing new ways and improvements to how users can share their favorite music and podcasts on their preferred channels. This includes sharing specific timestamps on the podcast episode they want their friends to listen to and also bringing Canvas to Snapchat and improving the sharing layout to other platforms.
Electronicsithinkdiff.com

Dezeer now works with Apple HomePod and HomePod mini

Music streaming service Deezer has announced native integration with Apple’s smart speakers: Home Pod and HomePod mini. Deezer subscribers can now set the service as their default music player and ask Siri to play their favorite tracks from its library of 73 million songs. Currently, Deezer’s integration with HomePod and HomePod mini is available in the USA, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Japan, and Australia.
BusinessThe Verge

Amazon stops charging extra for lossless music as Apple enters the fray

Faced with new competition from Apple, Amazon today announced that it will no longer charge an added fee for the “HD” tier of Amazon Music that lets customers stream audio at CD quality and above. From now on, lossless audio will be available to all Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra charge. Billboard was first to report the development.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Hands On: Wristcam, an Apple Watch band with dual cameras

For those hoping to ditch their iPhone entirely, the Wristcam is a unique product, offering dual wearable cameras worn on the wrist that connect to the Apple Watch. AppleInsider takes a first look at the new accessory and how it integrates into the rest of the Apple ecosystem. Wristcam was...
TechnologyThe Verge

Apple Music for Android reveals lossless audio could be imminent

Apple might have bigger plans for next week than initially thought. The new iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K are all set to start shipping to early preorder customers on or around May 21st, but now it seems there could be two surprise announcements: a hi-fi streaming tier of Apple Music, and maybe even AirPods 3.
MusicInvestor's Business Daily

Apple Music Beats Spotify To Market With High-Fidelity Streaming Service

Apple Music dialed up the competition with rival Spotify on Monday by announcing a new high-fidelity streaming music offering at no additional cost to subscribers. Spotify stock and Apple stock both fell on Monday. Apple (AAPL) said it will bring industry-leading sound quality to Apple Music subscribers with the addition...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

'iPhone 13 Pro Max' model, AirTag follow-up, and Epic Games v. Apple on the AppleInsider p...

We review AirTag performance and its missing features, Epic Games takes on Apple in court, and a possible mockup model of the "iPhone 13" has been leaked. YouTube channel Unbox Therapy received an "iPhone 13 Pro Max" mockup model from China claiming it is "the closest, best-look yet at the next generation of iPhone." The model sports a smaller notch that other leakers have supported and a redesigned camera lens system on the back.
Electronicsslashdot.org

Apple Music is Getting Lossless and Spatial Audio Support

80% probably can't tell the difference between 128 kbps MP3 and CD audio. Between 256 kbps AAC and CD audio, the difference is much more subtle. I for one am glad to see they are doing it instead of smashing the audio even more to cut the bit rate. I agree most will not be able to hear the difference and quite likely most recent material has already been squished and altered to death so even the lowest mp3 bitrate doesn't make a difference. But I have a few classical CD's that I wonder if a higher bit rate would make them even better. Certain recording engineers hit a perfect combo of mic placement, room acoustics, performer, where that violin sound.