SPASH junior throws private prom for classmates
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One Stevens Point junior and her mother will hold a private prom Saturday at the Amherst fairgrounds for her classmates. After SPASH announced there will be no prom for the second year in a row, Alyssa Olson, a junior at the school, took matters into her own hands. Her initial idea was to throw a small socially distanced dance with her friends. Thanks to donations, community support, and a hardworking mom, Olson was able to organize a private prom for the juniors.www.wsaw.com