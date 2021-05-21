newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stevens Point, WI

SPASH junior throws private prom for classmates

By Kailin Schumacher
WSAW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One Stevens Point junior and her mother will hold a private prom Saturday at the Amherst fairgrounds for her classmates. After SPASH announced there will be no prom for the second year in a row, Alyssa Olson, a junior at the school, took matters into her own hands. Her initial idea was to throw a small socially distanced dance with her friends. Thanks to donations, community support, and a hardworking mom, Olson was able to organize a private prom for the juniors.

www.wsaw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Stevens Point, WI
Education
City
Stevens Point, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Teachers#Will Stevens#Even Stevens#Wis#Spash#Wsaw#Cdc#Costs Olson#Students#Parents#Tickets#Decoration Donations#Multiple Teachers#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wood County, WIwrcitytimes.com

Fielding a team: The place to be

The final installment on our series on the Rafters. Over the past decade, Portage and Wood county residents have been flocking to Wisconsin Rapids’ Witter Field, which now features over 200 seats reserved from the former Milwaukee County Stadium, to see the Rafters play. While market analysis says that 66...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Stevens Point, WIWSAW

Pointers Regular Season Champs, Top Seed in WIAC Tournament after Sweep

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - For the 10th time in school history and the first time since 2011, the UW-Stevens Point baseball team (30-9, 24-4) claimed a share of the WIAC regular season championship with a sweep of UW-Platteville (15-25, 8-20) to close out the regular season. UWSP jumped ahead early in game one, an 11-4 win, before rallying for a 6-2 win in game two. The Pointers will be the #1 seed in next week’s WIAC Tournament.
Stevens Point, WIWSAW

Stevens Point seeking dedicated pickleball courts

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Stevens Point is looking to build dedicated pickleball courts to better serve area pickleball enthusiasts. It’s something that pickleball players have longed for, but the problem right now is finding a spot to put the courts. The snapping sound of pickleball rackets...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Stevens Point, WIonfocus.news

Pacelli Tennis Drops Match with Antigo

No. 1 – Charlie Kulick, Pacelli High School def. Simon Mcphail, ANTIGO HIGH, 3-6 , 7-6 , 5-7 ; No. 3 – Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH def. Weston Peplinski, Pacelli High School, 6-1 , 7-5 , -; No. 4 – Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH def. Ian Osypowski, Pacelli High School,...
Portage County, WIstevenspoint.news

Arts Walk returns for 2021

STEVENS POINT – One of the first returning summer events took to Main Street on May 14. Arts Walk was back in 2021, giving locals a chance to get out of the house and see area artists at work. The event saw roughly 25 artists setting up shop downtown, many...
Stevens Point, WIDaily Tribune

High school: Saturday's Wausau and Stevens Point area sports results

ROSENDALE - The Cardinals scored six runs in the fifth inning to pull away from the Spartans for the victory. Pacelli, which led 6-4 after the first inning, was led by Briar Armatowski who had four hits and scored five runs. Hannah Trzinski had two hits, including a home run, and drove in five runs. Emily Grezenski had three hits, scored three runs and drove in three runs. Sydney Gavin had three hits and drove in four runs.
Stevens Point, WIstevenspoint.news

CREATE rolls out summer events

Stevens Point celebrates diversity, music, kayaking, food. CREATE Portage County is rolling out a slew of activities in the city this summer. Area leaders approved plans for several coming events during a public policy meeting on May 10. Stevens Point PRIDE. Stevens Point PRIDE will celebrate diversity and the LGBTQ+...
Stevens Point, WIWSAW

UWSP baseball’s bats overpower Pioneers in sweep of UWP

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team (28-9, 22-4) put on an offensive display in a doubleheader sweep of UW-Platteville (15-23, 8-18) in the home finale on Wednesday. The Pointers belted three home runs in a 14-9 game one win and seven extra-base hits in game two led to a 13-3 run-rule win. The sweep, coupled with a split between UW-Whitewater and UW-Eau Claire, puts UWSP back in a tie for first in the conference.
Portage County, WIwhattheythink.com

Worzalla Hosts On-Site COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for Associates

Worzalla associate Jeff Novak and his spouse check in for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Stevens Point book printer coordinates with Portage County to help its associates get vaccinated. Stevens Point, Wis. – Worzalla, an employee-owned book printer specializing in printing high-quality children’s books, cookbooks, and hard-cover best sellers, coordinated with...