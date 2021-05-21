The U.S. can stop El Salvador’s slide to authoritarianism. Time to act.

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador is seeking to concentrate all political power in his own hands. Washington should act swiftly to condemn his power grab. May 1 was the first day his party held a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, after winning elections in February — and he lost no time in misusing it. Bukele’s allies in the National Assembly summarily removed and replaced all the judges on the constitutional chamber of El Salvador’s Supreme Court, as well as the attorney general.