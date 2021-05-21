newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

The U.S. can stop El Salvador’s slide to authoritarianism. Time to act.

By José Miguel Vivanco
Human Rights Watch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Nayib Bukele of El Salvador is seeking to concentrate all political power in his own hands. Washington should act swiftly to condemn his power grab. May 1 was the first day his party held a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, after winning elections in February — and he lost no time in misusing it. Bukele’s allies in the National Assembly summarily removed and replaced all the judges on the constitutional chamber of El Salvador’s Supreme Court, as well as the attorney general.

www.hrw.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Imf#Guatemala#Mexico#American Democracy#New Democracy#Political Corruption#U S Law#The National Assembly#State#Salvadorans#The World Bank#Imf#Slide#Fight Corruption#Democratic Governments#Judicial Independence#Elections#Political Power#Democratic Institutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

U.S. to Pull El Salvador Funds on 'Deep Concerns' Over Recent Dismissals

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is pulling aid from El Salvador's national police and a public information institute and will instead redirect the funding to civil society groups, the agency's head said in a statement on Friday. The statement cited concerns over votes earlier this...
Politics104.1 WIKY

USAID to pull El Salvador government aid due to transparency concerns

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – The U.S. Agency for International Development, commonly known as USAID, said on Friday it is pulling aid from El Salvador’s police and another government body and redirecting it to civil society groups. “USAID has deep concerns regarding the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly’s May 1st vote to remove...
Politicsthestkittsnevisobserver.com

El Salvador Ratifies Cooperation Deal with China

The release on Tuesday of a U.S. government list labeling 17 Central American politicians as corrupt prompted El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to praise China, and its congress to ratify a 2019 cooperation agreement with the country. The office of U.S. Representative Norma Torres, who had requested the report, released...
Presidential ElectionNevada Appeal

Guy Farmer: Democracy declines in Latin America

While many of us are focused on President Biden's out-of-control border crisis, a threat to our national security, democracy is declining south of the U.S.-Mexico border as communists, socialists and armed guerrilla groups challenge pro-democracy leaders in Central and South America. The Wall Street Journal's Latin America specialist, Mary Anastasia...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

IMF staff sees progress toward El Salvador program

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - El Salvador and staff from the International Monetary Fund have made progress in discussing policies that could support an IMF program for the Central American country, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday. “The IMF mission feels that we have made progress in discussing macroeconomic...
U.S. PoliticsHuron Daily Tribune

Mexican president pressures US to stop aid for NGO

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador upped the pressure on the United States Wednesday to end aid payments to an anti-corruption group. López Obrador claims that the U.S. payments are tantamount to interfering in Mexico’s internal affairs and funding the opposition to his government. “It would...
Foreign Policytrust.org

El Salvador looks to China after U.S. unveils corruption list

SAN SALVADOR, May 18 (Reuters) - Following the release of a U.S. government list of allegedly corrupt Central American politicians, El Salvador's president on Tuesday played up his close ties with China, praising it for offering grants with no strings attached and COVID-19 vaccines. A U.S. State Department report released...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

Migrant advocates enraged over Biden's slow Haiti moves

Pressure is mounting on the Biden administration to address worsening humanitarian conditions in Haiti and provide deportation protections covering tens of thousands of Haitians in the United States. Activists stateside are demanding that President Biden redesignate the country for temporary protected status (TPS), a move that would give more than...
U.S. Politics95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. names Bukele aide on El Salvador “corruption list”

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – A U.S. State Department report on officials “credibly alleged” to be corrupt includes a member of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s cabinet and a former minister, according to an extract of the document leaked on Monday. A U.S. congressional aide told Reuters that the document circulating in...
PoliticsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

El Salvador's millennial president is a man with one vision: Power

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — A few days after he led a coup, the president of El Salvador uploaded a video onto TikTok of him gliding in a military vehicle while hundreds of soldiers salute. Then comes the soundtrack: A booming reggaeton song called "Bichota"— slang for "big shot." The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Vice

Mexico's Populist President is Acting Pretty Authoritarian

MEXICO CITY — Hours before Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was scheduled to officially meet for the first time with U.S Vice President Kamala Harris, he took the podium and accused the United States of funding “coup-plotters.”. The alleged traitors? A prominent anti-corruption group and an internationally-recognized press freedom...