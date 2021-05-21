Watch Dogs: Legion Getting 60fps Next-Gen Option, PvP Modes and Aiden Pearce DLC Delayed
Due to the effects of COVID-19, developer Ubisoft Toronto has had to push back promised Watch Dogs: Legion content and features more than once, and well, they’re doing it again. Today, Ubisoft revealed a reshuffling of the Watch Dogs: Legion roadmap – the upcoming 4.5 update moves from May to early June, and certain features it was to contain, such as the new Invasion and Extraction PvP modes, are slipping all the way to August. Meanwhile, the big 5.0 update, which will introduce the anticipated Aiden-Pearce-starring Bloodline expansion, is moving from June to July.wccftech.com