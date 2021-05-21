Watch Dogs: Legion Getting 60fps Next-Gen Option, PvP Modes and Aiden Pearce DLC Delayed

A free Next-Gen upgrade is available now for the third-person survival action shooter, Remnant: From the Ashes. Check out the trailer. Survive the post-apocalyptic universe at 4K resolution at 30fps on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, or 1080p resolution at 60fps on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Along with the upgrade for consoles, the PC version of Remnant: From the Ashes has been added to the Microsoft Store App and the Xbox App on Windows 10, and is also now available as a part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC. In addition, players launching the game from the Microsoft Store App, Xbox App, or Game Pass for PC on Windows 10 systems can party up with users on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S to fight for humanity's survival--as today's update for the Xbox One version of the game adds Windows 10 store cross-play support.