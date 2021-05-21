Metro East man accused of strangling ex-girlfriend
DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Dupo, Illinois man is accused of strangling his girlfriend and then stealing her truck. Gary Thompson, 55, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, criminal trespass to a residence with people present, domestic battery, violation of an order of protection and resisting arrest. Police say he choked his 49-year-old ex-girlfriend both inside and outside her apartment near Belleville just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday. He also told her he was armed and then took her truck and left the scene before police arrived.www.msn.com