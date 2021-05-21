‘I’d Rather Die Than Be a … Jew’: Belgian Soccer Star in Shocking Chant After Team Wins National Title

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with UEFA’s other competition. The 2020-21 Europa League concludes on Wednesday (3pm ET – CBS Sports Network) with Villarreal vs Manchester United in Gdansk. As always with the Europa League, it’s hard to figure out exactly what it means to the teams that find themselves in the final. Manchester United already has a Champions League spot due to finishing 2nd in the Premier League. Villarreal finished 7th in La Liga, taking Spain’s only Europa Conference League playoff spot. Should they win the Europa League, that would get an upgrade to the Champions League group stage.