Minorities

‘I’d Rather Die Than Be a … Jew’: Belgian Soccer Star in Shocking Chant After Team Wins National Title

By Algemeiner Staff
algemeiner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium was roiled in a controversy over antisemitism on Friday after video of a top soccer player leading supporters in singing an antisemitic song went viral. Noa Lange, who plays for Club Brugge, was filmed in raucous scenes that followed his team winning the Belgian national title this season. Lange led overjoyed fans in chants of “I’d Rather Die Than Be a Sporting Jew” — a derogatory reference to Brugge’s rivals Anderlecht, who are often derided by hostile supporters as a “Jewish” club.

www.algemeiner.com
#European Soccer#Jews#Soccer Fans#Football Fans#Soccer Video#Football Games#Belgian Soccer Star#Jewish#Club Brugge#Rsc Anderlecht#The Pro League#The Belgian Senate#Mr Party#Chants#Brugge Supporters#Song#Genk Supporters#Overjoyed Fans#Mechelen Supporters#Raucous Scenes
