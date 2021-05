Hacks on HBO Max is a crackling new dark comedy starring the great Jean Smart as living comedy legend Deborah Vance. Deborah’s world nearly comes crashing down when she’s told that she’s losing the two biggest weekly slots for her Vegas show, in favor of a younger act, like Pentatonix. While Deborah wants to go to the mattresses to fight for her shows back, her young manager (Paul W. Downs) wants to pair her with a down-on-her-own-luck young writer named Ava (Hannah Einbinder). Naturally the women clash over comedy, generational differences, and every tiny little thing you can think of.