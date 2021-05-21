How to complete TOTS Barella’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Week 4 of the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has arrived, and it’s the Bundesliga’s time to shine. On May 14, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new TOTS Objectives challenges: one for midfielder Nadiem Amiri and a new Flashback item featuring VfL Wolfsburg back Jerome Roussilon. FIFA players can now try their hands at acquiring a new 89 OVR player item of the French back, but to add this card to your collection, make sure to get those objectives done.