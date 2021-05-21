newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

How to complete TOTS Barella’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

By Nádia Linhares
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Sports added a 92-rated TOTS version of Nicolò Barella from Internazionale to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today. This is Barella’s second special card. He’s part of the Serie A TOTS promotion, which celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe. EA greatly increased all of Barella’s skills, including Shooting (+18), Physical (+18), Pace (+13), Defending (+13), Passing (+12), and his Dribbling (+11), when compared to his 80-rated gold version.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Ea#Ea Sports#Friendly Matches#Internazionale#Ultimate Team#The Serie A Tots#Serie A Select#Dot Esports#Central Intelligence#Tots Nicol Barella#Italian Players#Italian Instinct#Scoring Streak#Cms#Passing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FIFA 21
News Break
Gold
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
FIFAgoal.com

FIFA 21 Summer Heat: Release date, SBCs and Ultimate Team offers

The promotion replaced FUTTIES last year and celebrates the best cards and events of the season. Once the Team of the Season promotion ends in FIFA 21, EA Sports will keep fans entertained throughout the summer with new promotions, pack offers and other events. The biggest promotion in previous years...
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Douglas Costa SBC – Requirements and solutions

In addition to a new Team of the Season (TOTS) Squad Building Challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge on May 14. To commemorate his inclusion in the FUT 18 TOTS, a new 90 OVR player item of former Juventus footballer and current Bayern Munich midfielder/winger Douglas Costa is now available in FIFA for a limited time. So, how can you get your hands on Costa? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions.
FIFAdexerto.com

How to complete Amiri and Roussillon FIFA 21 Bundesliga objectives

EA SPORTS released two Bundesliga TOTS objective challenges, and if you finish them, you can get your hands on Nadiem Amiri and Jerome Roussillon’s new and improved cards. Here are all the details. FIFA 21’s Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion has been running rampant in recent weeks. In addition...
FIFAThe Sun US

How many icons are on Fifa 21 and who are they?

FUT Icons have been a key part of FIFA since they were introduced to the game's online multiplayer mode six years ago. But how many legendary ex-players are in FIFA 21, and who are they?. Read the latest stories for PS5. Keep up-to-date with all the Xbox news. Read the...
FIFAonefootball.com

🎮 FIFA 21 name UT Bundesliga Team of the Season 🇩🇪

Fans of FIFA’s Ultimate Team game mode have some more superstars on the way. EA Sports have announced the 15 players who will be upgraded as part of their Bundesliga Team of the Season. The best XI was voted for by fans and gamers, with an additional four players being...
Premier Leaguedexerto.com

FIFA 21 Bundesliga TOTS countdown: start time, FUT leaks

Team of the Season is well underway in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and next up is the Bundesliga. Here’s everything we know about the German TOTS squad so far, including all the early FUT leaks, when the team drops, all the players and more. Team of the Season is well...
FIFAPosted by
DBLTAP

Max Kruse FIFA 21: How to Complete the Bundesliga TOTS SBC

Max Kruse's new FIFA 21 card comes as part of the Bundesliga Team of the Season promotion, giving the Union Berlin forward a powerful new card for use in Ultimate Team. Players can unlock the new Kruse card by completing the following Squad Building Challenges. Max Kruse FIFA 21: How...
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

FIFA 21 TOTS: Bundesliga Squad and Stats Revealed

FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) marches on as EA have now officially revealed the Bundesliga squad. Germany’s highest division is one of the most used leagues in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and it is easy to see why with the array of star-studded names across the league. There...
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Jerome Roussillon Objectives challenge

Week 4 of the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has arrived, and it’s the Bundesliga’s time to shine. On May 14, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new TOTS Objectives challenges: one for midfielder Nadiem Amiri and a new Flashback item featuring VfL Wolfsburg back Jerome Roussilon. FIFA players can now try their hands at acquiring a new 89 OVR player item of the French back, but to add this card to your collection, make sure to get those objectives done.
Premier Leaguegamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Jesse Lingard SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports, FIFA, and the Premier League awarded the English-based league’s April Player of the Month award to none other than West Ham United midfielder Jesse Lingard. To commemorate the achievement, a new 87 OVR card is now available in FIFA 21 via a Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you add the new POTM Lingard card to your collection. Let’s go over what you need to do.
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Edmond Tapsoba SBC – Requirements and solutions

As part of the FIFA 21 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo, a new 92 OVR player item of Leverkusen back Edmond Tapsoba was made available in FUT for a limited time Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you add this new item to your collection. Let’s go over the requirements for this SBC, plus potential solutions that can help you get through this challenge.
FIFAPosted by
DBLTAP

Valentino Lazaro FIFA 21: How to Complete the TOTS SBC

Valentino Lazaro's new FIFA 21 card is a celebration of his scorpion kick goal against Leverkusen, and arrives as a Team of the Season Moments promotion. Lazaro's stellar pace shines in this card, which players can unlock through Squad Building Challenges. Here's how to get yours. Valentino Lazaro FIFA 21:...
FIFAdexerto.com

FIFA 21 Serie A TOTS cards revealed featuring Ronaldo & Lukaku

FIFA 21 Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) is up next in Ultimate Team, and the entire team of FUT promo cards has been officially revealed after first being leaked online – featuring Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku. Team of the Season is well underway,...
FIFAsempremilan.com

Three AC Milan stars make Serie A team of the season on FIFA Ultimate Team – photo

Three AC Milan players have made the EA Sports FIFA 21 Ultimate Team of the season for Serie A, it has been confirmed. The well-known football video game have revealed 15 players who are in their team of the season, with Rossoneri trio Gianluigi Donnarumma, Theo Hernandez and Franck Kessie all having made the cut after their excellent campaigs.