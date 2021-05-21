How to complete TOTS Barella’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
EA Sports added a 92-rated TOTS version of Nicolò Barella from Internazionale to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team's objectives menu today. This is Barella's second special card. He's part of the Serie A TOTS promotion, which celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe. EA greatly increased all of Barella's skills, including Shooting (+18), Physical (+18), Pace (+13), Defending (+13), Passing (+12), and his Dribbling (+11), when compared to his 80-rated gold version.